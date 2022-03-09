Fighting fraud: tips to stop scammers in their tracks | February 2022





Scammers never take a vacation, but they hope you will! On the February 2022 Rural America Live with AARP, top fraud experts answered calls and shared tips and tactics on how to stop a scam before the fraudsters get a hold of your hard-earned cash.



Additional Resources:





Connect with us!



We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state !

! Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us !

Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!