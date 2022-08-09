Financial Security - 99 Ways to Beat Inflation | July 2022

Learn 99 ways to beat inflation and save your hard-earned money.
From gas to groceries to health care, the cost of everything is on the rise. How do you keep your budget in check and save for the future? Rural America Live with AARP shares simple ways to cut costs and stash some savings away for a rainy day.
Additional Resources:
- 99 Ways to Save
- How Inflation Impacts Retirees
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Increase Statistics
- 5 Things Retirees are Paying more for Today
- Kiplinger's 8 Money Tips for Seniors
