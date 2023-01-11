Fraud & Holiday Scams | November 2022

Spotting child identity fraud to keep children and grandchildren safe; top holiday scams you need to know as you shop this holiday season
Do you know how to keep your children and grandchildren safe online? Learn more about how to spot child identity fraud. We will also talk about the top holiday scams you need to know about for the upcoming shopping season. Revisit the conversation with AARP on November 2022's Rural America Live.
Additional Resources:
- Criminals Target Children for Identity Theft and Fraud
- Child Identity Fraud and Social Media
- 'Tis the Season for Scams
