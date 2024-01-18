Family Caregiver Resources for Georgia

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Georgia

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Central Savannah River Area Agency on Aging

CSRA Area Agency on Aging serves as a hub for aging issues in eastcentral Georgia by providing older adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers with care and services that will allow them to maintain dignity and independence in their communities.



Middle Georgia Regional Commission

The Middle Georgia Regional Commission is the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for Middle Georgia. The organization provides information and referral for a variety of programs serving older adults, caregivers and people with disabilities.



Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC)

ADRC designs and manages resources for older adults, persons with disabilities and caregivers. This government program can provide an overview of aging, disability and caregiver services in the state.



Atlanta Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging

The Atlanta Regional Commission works with each of metro Atlanta’s 10 counties to provide services for the region’s older and disabled populations.



DHS Division of Aging Services-Long Term Care Ombudsman Program

(866-552-4464 toll-free)

Long-term care ombudsmen are advocates for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes, and supportive living facilities. They provide information about nursing home residents’ rights and long-term care issues. They work to resolve concerns of long-term care facility residents statewide.

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving

The Rosalynn Carter Institute of Caregiving’s Care-Net program promotes interaction between professional and family caregivers to further support and provide information to caregivers in Georgia.



Health Resources



Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH)

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s mission is to protect the lives of all Georgians. The DPH is the lead agency in preventing disease, injury and disability and promoting health and well-being among citizens. It is also charged with preparing for and responding to disasters from a health perspective.



GeorgiaCares — State Health Insurance Assistance Program

GeorgiaCares is a volunteer-based program that provides free, unbiased and factual information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers about health and drug plans.



Georgia Medicaid

Georgia Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® programs provide health care for children, pregnant women, and people who are aging, blind and/or disabled.



Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT)

GPT is a nonprofit organization that offers telehealth technology to schools, hospitals, clinics and health systems and brings much-needed health care resources to urban and rural communities with a focus on underserved areas.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Financial Resources



Georgia Food Bank Association

The Georgia Food Bank Association is a network of seven regional food banks working together to address hunger in their communities.



Georgia Public Service Commission — Consumer Advisory

800-282-5813 toll-free | Metro Atlanta 404-656-4501 Assistance programs for electric, gas and telephone utility services for low-income seniors and families.



SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, provides monthly nutritional assistance to people who have low income and limited assets to pay for food. SNAP also provides nutritional education.



Georgia Drug Card Program

Georgia Drug Card is the statewide free prescription drug assistance program available to all Georgia residents to help uninsured and underinsured people afford prescription medication.



Legal Resources



Georgia Senior Legal Hotline

The Georgia Senior Legal Hotline, a division of Atlanta Legal Aid Society The Georgia Senior Legal Hotline provides greater access to highquality legal services for Georgians over age 60. The hotline assists older Americans without regard to income; it targets the economically and socially vulnerable.



Georgia Bar Military Legal Assistance Program

This program, cosponsored by Georgia Legal Services and the State Bar of Georgia, provides free or reduced-fee legal services to service members and veterans by connecting them to State Bar members who off er assistance.



The Georgia Heirs Property Law Center, Inc.

The center is a not-for-profi t law fi rm dedicated to increasing and preserving property rights of low- and moderate-income Georgians by providing fi nancial assistance and legal services.



Office of the Attorney General: Elder Abuse

The Office of the Attorney General of Georgia has special laws to protect residents 65 years of age and older, disabled adults, those who have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, and residents of long-term care facilities from abuse, neglect and exploitation.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.



AARP Small Business Caregiving Guide

The guide is an online resource focused on helping small businesses create caregiving-friendly cultures and workplaces.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Atlanta VA Health Care System Caregiving Support

The Department of Veterans Affairs offers a number of services for veterans and their caregivers. Whether you and the veteran you care for could use some help at home or you just need someone to talk to, contact the VA to learn more about the variety of family caregiving services it offers.



Georgia Department of Veterans Service

This state agency advices, counsels and assists Georgia veterans and families in accessing their rightful benefits.



U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support

As a family caregiver, you play an important role in caring for the veteran at home and in the community. Each VA medical center has a caregiver support coordinator available to assist you with enrolling in a program local to you.



My Health eVet

With My Health eVet, veterans can schedule appointments online, refill prescriptions, view their health records and send secure messages to their health team.



PFLAG Atlanta: Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays

PFLAG is a national nonprofit organization that supports education and advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, their families, friends and allies.



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to find or give help. Organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and help those in need. Create the Good



Create the Good

Create the Good connects you with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



Atlanta Area Local Caregiver Resource Guide

Find more caregiving help specific to the Atlanta metro area



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).