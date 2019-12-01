Search
Grants Boost Waikiki Projects, Bikeshare Program
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2019
Waikiki improvement projects and a Kailua-Kona bikeshare program have earned 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants.
'Fun With Purpose' Excursions
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP members have a chance to experience some of the state’s unique attractions through Fun With Purpose excursions offered by AARP Hawaii: whale watching, a chocolate farm tour, the Imiloa Astronomy Center, the Big Island’s Tropical Botanical Garden, brewpub gatherings and more.
Martin Yan's Tips on Healthy Eating, Cooking
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
Healthy menus and eating will take center stage when celebrity chef Martin Yan makes a pair of appearances in Hawaii this month.
Seeking Volunteers Who Like to Use Social Media
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
Are you skilled at using your phone to take photos and videos, or just getting started? Are you a master at Facebook and Twitter, or do you lurk in the background?
Workshops Help You Prepare for Next Emergency
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
“How to Prepare for the Zombie Apocalypse” is the unlikely title of the latest offering from AARP Hawaii’s speakers bureau.
Learn How to Avoid Imposter Scams
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2018
Many of us have gotten the calls from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service, or seen that pop-up message on your computer, warning you of a virus and the need to call tech support RIGHT NOW.
Help String Lei for Veterans' Graves
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
In Hawaii, honoring veterans has a rich tradition. Many residents place lei on military graves on Memorial Day.
Helping Women Achieve Financial Security
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
AARP Hawaii is hosting its 2018 Women and Money conference on Saturday, July 14, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Japanese Cultural Center in Honolulu. The conference is designed to help women achieve retirement security. Gerri Walsh, senior vice president for investor education at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, will deliver the keynote address, sharing insights on How Women Outshine Men at Investing.
Shred Documents to Guard Against Fraud
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2018
Documents containing sensitive information can leave a bread trail for scammers, potentially leading to identity theft. Spring cleaning is a good time to shred them.
Letting Caregivers Know They're Not Alone
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2018
Dorothy Arriola Colby knows the challenges that about 154,000 family caregivers in Hawaii face daily. A dementia care specialist and caregiving trainer, Colby will share her expertise with these unpaid heroes at two free conferences this month on Oahu and the Big Island of Hawaii.
