The AARP Bulletin

Waikiki improvement projects and a Kailua-Kona bikeshare program have earned 2019 AARP Community Challenge grants.
AARP members have a chance to experience some of the state’s unique attractions through Fun With Purpose excursions offered by AARP Hawaii: whale watching, a chocolate farm tour, the Imiloa Astronomy Center, the Big Island’s Tropical Botanical Garden, brewpub gatherings and more.
Healthy menus and eating will take center stage when celebrity chef Martin Yan makes a pair of appearances in Hawaii this month.
Are you skilled at using your phone to take photos and videos, or just getting started? Are you a master at Facebook and Twitter, or do you lurk in the background?
“How to Prepare for the Zombie Apocalypse” is the unlikely title of the latest offering from AARP Hawaii’s speakers bureau.
Many of us have gotten the calls from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service, or seen that pop-up message on your computer, warning you of a virus and the need to call tech support RIGHT NOW.
In Hawaii, honoring veterans has a rich tradition. Many residents place lei on military graves on Memorial Day.
AARP Hawaii is hosting its 2018 Women and Money conference on Saturday, July 14, 8 a.m.-noon, at the Japanese Cultural Center in Honolulu. The conference is designed to help women achieve retirement security. Gerri Walsh, senior vice president for investor education at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, will deliver the keynote address, sharing insights on How Women Outshine Men at Investing.
Documents containing sensitive information can leave a bread trail for scammers, potentially leading to identity theft. Spring cleaning is a good time to shred them.
Dorothy Arriola Colby knows the challenges that about 154,000 family caregivers in Hawaii face daily. A dementia care specialist and caregiving trainer, Colby will share her expertise with these unpaid heroes at two free conferences this month on Oahu and the Big Island of Hawaii.
