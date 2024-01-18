Family Caregiver Resources for Kentucky

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Department for Aging and Independent Living (DAIL)

DAIL oversees and manages resources for older adults and persons with disabilities and their caregivers. This state agency can provide an overview of aging and caregiver services in the state.



Community Action Kentucky

This statewide association supports 23 partner agencies that provide social services related to asset building and financial planning, employment, education, transportation, housing and nutrition services.



Kentucky Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Ombudsmen are advocates for residents of nursing homes, board and care homes, and assisted living facilities. They provide information about long-term care services and can assist with complaints.



Health Resources



Department for Medicaid Services

Through the Medicaid waiver program, older adults who are eligible for nursing home payments can apply to receive medical and support services allowing them to continue living at home.



State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)

SHIP provides one-on-one counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. The agency can help with obtaining benefits, filing claims and understanding health care options.



Kynect

Kynect helps Kentucky’s families easily access health insurance and public assistance benefits information through an online application and account.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Adult Protective Services (APS)

APS provides education about and investigates allegations of abuse and neglect. Forms of abuse include physical, sexual, verbal and financial exploitation.



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides monthly nutritional assistance to people who have low income and limited assets to pay for food. SNAP also provides nutritional education.



Financial Resources



NCOA Benefits Checkup

BenefitsCheckUp® connects millions of older adults and people with disabilities with benefits programs that can help pay for health care, medicine, food, utilities, and more.





Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

LIHEAP provides financial assistance to help low-income households meet their home heating and/or cooling needs.



Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program (KPAP)

KPAP helps Kentuckians locate free or reduced-cost prescription drugs.



Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program (KTAP)

KTAP provides fi nancial and medical assistance to needy dependent children and the parents or relatives with whom the children live. KTAP also helps family members fi nd jobs or get training that leads to a job.



Legal Resources



AppalReD Legal Aid

This nonprofit law fi rm provides free civil legal services to eligible low-income and vulnerable people in eastern and south-central Kentucky.



Kentucky Legal Aid

Kentucky Legal Aid provides free civil legal services to people living in poverty, the disabled and senior citizens in southwestern Kentucky.



Legal Aid of the Bluegrass

The organization provides legal assistance to low-income families with children, the elderly, the vulnerable and veterans in northern and central Kentucky.



Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society provides free civil legal assistance to low-income Kentuckians who have legal issues related to home, income/ employment, family, safety and has special programs to assist seniors.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.



Transportation Resources



Human Service Transportation Delivery (HSTD) program

Non-emergency medical transportation services are available through HSTD, a regional brokerage system.



ITNBluegrass (ITN)

ITNBluegrass provides transportation to people 60 years and older or individuals with visual impairments in Fayette and Northern Jessamine County.



Housing Resources



Homeless & Housing Coalition of Kentucky (HHCK)

HHCK works to end homelessness and create opportunities for low-income Kentuckians to live in affordable homes through programs and advocacy.



Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC)

KHC invests in affordable housing solutions by offering programs and services designed to develop, preserve and sustain affordable housing throughout the state.



Metropolitan Housing Coalition

The Metropolitan Housing Coalition is a nonprofit that works on behalf of fair, decent and affordable housing in the Louisville metropolitan region.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



SAGE of the Bluegrass

SAGE of the Bluegrass strives to build a sense of community and provide services and support that enhance the quality of life of the older LGBTQ community.



Care for Caregivers



AARP Friendly Voice

If you or someone you love is feeling isolated or anxious in these challenging times, hearing a friendly voice on the phone may help. That’s why we created the AARP Friendly Voice program – a trained, caring group of volunteers standing by ready to chat, listen, or just say hello.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share your life experiences, skills and passions in your community.



Family Caregiver Support Programs

Family Caregiver Support Programs offer a wide range of services for caregivers, including information about resources, assistance accessing services, counseling and training.



VA Caregiver Support

The caregiver support program provides caregivers of veterans with resources, training, education, advice and support.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).