Maximizing Social Security Benefits | January 2022

Do you know how to maximize your Social Security Benefits?
After another tumultuous year, even more Americans are recognizing Social Security as a critical lifeline! But is it enough? This month on Rural America Live with AARP, we share expert advice about how you can maximize your Social Security benefit.
Additional Resources:
Connect with us!
- We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
- Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.