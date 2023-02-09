Search
Search
AARP AARP States

Social Security & You | January 2023


Social Security recipients are seeing a bump in their benefit checks thanks to the largest cost of living adjustment in 40 years. Get your Social Security questions answered and revisit the conversation with AARP on the January 2023 Rural America Live.

Additional Resources:


Connect with us!

Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!

About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.