Gulfport, Jackson, Starkville Win Grants
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
AARP is helping to foster livable communities, awarding nearly $1.6 million in Community Challenge grants for quick-action projects nationwide, including three in the Magnolia State.
Pile of Vote Badges - US Elections Concept Image
Learn the Issues, Get Ready to Vote
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
Prescription drug costs and support for the state’s 501,000 caregivers are at the top of AARP Mississippi’s agenda in next month’s state elections.
Veterans490000
Town Hall for Veterans and Families
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2019
AARP Mississippi is committed to aiding veterans in the transition from the military to civilian life and seeks to be a source of help and information for vets and their families.
Laptop
Broadband Access Gets a Boost
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2019
Broadband internet access is an important part of modern life, whether it’s to stay in touch with loved ones or to look for a job. Yet 6 out of 10 rural Mississippians do not have broadband access.
State Capitol 1
Stay Up to Date on Advocacy, Networking
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
Don’t miss out. AARP Mississippi reminds members to sign up for email alerts that will let them know what the state office is offering to residents over age 50.
AARP-community-challenge2-e1497450651480
Improving Outdoor Space in Jackson, Gulfport
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
To help Mississippians age in place, AARP awarded grants of $15,000 each to Gulfport and Jackson to improve outdoor areas for people of all ages.
Livable communities logo
Cities, Towns Join Age-Friendly Communities
By The AARP Bulletin, SEP 1, 2018
Mississippi is a great place to visit. And AARP is helping communities throughout the state become great places to live.
Veterans2
Veterans Town Hall Comes to Vicksburg
By The AARP Bulletin, MAY 1, 2018
The Magnolia State is home to nearly 200,000 veterans, and AARP Mississippi is committed to providing support for them.
Word "Fraud" on dollar bills
Fight Scams with Fraud Prevention Workshop
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2018
Has someone scammed you out of savings, a tax refund or government benefits? If so, you’re not alone.
Three Nurses
Let Nurses Improve Access to Health Care
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2018
Mississippi has the fourth-highest percentage of rural residents in the country and the lowest number of doctors per capita. Meanwhile, the state’s 60-plus population is growing faster than any other age group. These factors can make it hard to access medical care, especially for those who don’t drive.
