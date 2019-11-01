The AARP Bulletin

AARP is helping to foster livable communities, awarding nearly $1.6 million in Community Challenge grants for quick-action projects nationwide, including three in the Magnolia State.
Prescription drug costs and support for the state’s 501,000 caregivers are at the top of AARP Mississippi’s agenda in next month’s state elections.
AARP Mississippi is committed to aiding veterans in the transition from the military to civilian life and seeks to be a source of help and information for vets and their families.
Broadband internet access is an important part of modern life, whether it’s to stay in touch with loved ones or to look for a job. Yet 6 out of 10 rural Mississippians do not have broadband access.
Don’t miss out. AARP Mississippi reminds members to sign up for email alerts that will let them know what the state office is offering to residents over age 50.
To help Mississippians age in place, AARP awarded grants of $15,000 each to Gulfport and Jackson to improve outdoor areas for people of all ages.
Mississippi is a great place to visit. And AARP is helping communities throughout the state become great places to live.
The Magnolia State is home to nearly 200,000 veterans, and AARP Mississippi is committed to providing support for them.
Has someone scammed you out of savings, a tax refund or government benefits? If so, you’re not alone.
Mississippi has the fourth-highest percentage of rural residents in the country and the lowest number of doctors per capita. Meanwhile, the state’s 60-plus population is growing faster than any other age group. These factors can make it hard to access medical care, especially for those who don’t drive.
Search AARP Mississippi
Sign Up & Stay Connected