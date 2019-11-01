Search
Help Others Navigate Tax Season
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2019
AARP Missouri is seeking volunteers for AARP Foundation’s popular Tax-Aide program.
More Help to Pay for Pricey Rx Meds
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2019
AARP is urging lawmakers to restore full funding for a state financial assistance program that helps Missourians afford the prescription medications they need.
Celebrate the Outdoors with Gardening Classes
By The AARP Bulletin, JUN 1, 2019
AARP members can learn more about gardening and the outdoors through monthly classes at Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic. Many are free, but registration is required.
State News: MO Smart Phone
All Welcome to Tech Classes
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 29, 2019
By Tim Poor 
Learn How to Trace Your Family History
By The AARP Bulletin, APR 1, 2019
AARP in Kansas City is working with the Midwest Genealogy Center to teach people how to discover their family roots.
Tax-Aide Volunteers Prepare Returns for Free
By The AARP Bulletin, MAR 1, 2019
By Tim Poor
Community Improvements for Kansas City
By The AARP Bulletin, JAN 1, 2019
AARP Community Challenge grants have funded two projects in the Kansas City area.
Legislative Focus on Drug Costs, Caregiving
By The AARP Bulletin, DEC 1, 2018
By Tim Poor
CARE Act Passes
By The AARP Bulletin, NOV 1, 2018
On July 9, Missouri became the 40th state to pass the Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable Act. Signed by Gov. Mike Parson (R), the law will support unpaid family caregivers by requiring hospitals to record their names when their loved ones are admitted; notify caregivers when their loved ones are moved or discharged; and instruct caregivers on the medical tasks they will need to perform at home.
Senate Hopefuls Diverge on Key Issues
By The AARP Bulletin, OCT 1, 2018
By Tim Poor
