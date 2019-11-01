The AARP Bulletin

AARP Missouri is seeking volunteers for AARP Foundation’s popular Tax-Aide program.
AARP is urging lawmakers to restore full funding for a state financial assistance program that helps Missourians afford the prescription medications they need.
AARP members can learn more about gardening and the outdoors through monthly classes at Springfield Botanical Gardens, 2400 S. Scenic. Many are free, but registration is required.
AARP in Kansas City is working with the Midwest Genealogy Center to teach people how to discover their family roots.
AARP Community Challenge grants have funded two projects in the Kansas City area.
On July 9, Missouri became the 40th state to pass the Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable Act. Signed by Gov. Mike Parson (R), the law will support unpaid family caregivers by requiring hospitals to record their names when their loved ones are admitted; notify caregivers when their loved ones are moved or discharged; and instruct caregivers on the medical tasks they will need to perform at home.
