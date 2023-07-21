Money Saving Tips and Ways to Save | July 2023







From groceries to health care to eating out, the cost of everything is on the rise. How do you keep your budget in check and save for the future? July's Rural America Live with AARP shares simple ways to cut costs and stash some savings away for a rainy day. Special guest, Chris Farrell, joined the show to take calls and answer viewer questions.



Additional resources:





Connect with us!



We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state

Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org tweet us





Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!