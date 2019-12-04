Position Function
The Office of Volunteer Engagement is creating a monthly newsletter to keep volunteers who are serving on commissions and boards updated on key information. The newsletter writer and copy editor will work on a team and assist in creating and editing content and connecting to AARP resources that are timely and connected to the topic of the month.
Responsibilities
- Create lead in content to topic areas and information being highlighted
- Proofread text and correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors
- Verify factual correctness of information, such as dates and statistics.
- Check text for style, readability, and adherence to editorial policies
Qualifications
- Flexibility and adaptability necessary
- Commitment to the goals, policies and priorities of AARP
- Possess strong communication skills
- Ability to clearly articulate and communicate ideas both orally and in writing; encourages open communication and shares information
- Possess strong computer skills
- Familiarity with web-based learning a plus
- Ability to use web-based video chat technology
Training Offered
· Technology Training including virtual learning and volunteer portal
· Specific Platform training as needed
· Other skills training and issue briefings as directed by AARP
Appointed by
Office of Volunteer Engagement
Term of Service:
2 Years with unlimited ability for reappointment at the discretion of AARP
It is the policy of the Association that all AARP volunteers will receive equal opportunities and treatment throughout recruitment, appointment, training and service. There will be no discrimination based on age, disabilities, gender, race, national or ethnic region, religion, economic status or sexual orientation.