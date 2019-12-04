Position Function

The Office of Volunteer Engagement is creating a monthly newsletter to keep volunteers who are serving on commissions and boards updated on key information. The newsletter writer and copy editor will work on a team and assist in creating and editing content and connecting to AARP resources that are timely and connected to the topic of the month.

Responsibilities

Create lead in content to topic areas and information being highlighted

Proofread text and correct spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors

Verify factual correctness of information, such as dates and statistics.

Check text for style, readability, and adherence to editorial policies

Qualifications

Flexibility and adaptability necessary

Commitment to the goals, policies and priorities of AARP

Possess strong communication skills

Ability to clearly articulate and communicate ideas both orally and in writing; encourages open communication and shares information

Possess strong computer skills

Familiarity with web-based learning a plus

Ability to use web-based video chat technology

Training Offered

· Technology Training including virtual learning and volunteer portal

· Specific Platform training as needed

· Other skills training and issue briefings as directed by AARP

Appointed by

Office of Volunteer Engagement

Term of Service:

2 Years with unlimited ability for reappointment at the discretion of AARP

It is the policy of the Association that all AARP volunteers will receive equal opportunities and treatment throughout recruitment, appointment, training and service. There will be no discrimination based on age, disabilities, gender, race, national or ethnic region, religion, economic status or sexual orientation.