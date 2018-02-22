Peggy Huppert

Current Role: Executive Director

Peggy Huppert is the Executive Director at The National Alliance on Mental Illness – Iowa, Inc. (also known as NAMI IOWA). Peggy has over 35 years of experience with nonprofit organizations, primarily within the Des Moines community. Most recently she was the Iowa State Director for No Labels. Prior to that Peggy held leadership and management positions with the American Cancer Society. She has considerable volunteer experience within the arts and social justice arenas. Peggy has a B.A. in News Editorial Journalism.