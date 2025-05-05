Honoring Educators: Impact, Appreciation & Prizes!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Rolling Stones Presale

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP MEMBERSHIP

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products, hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. 

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP's Eye Center

AARP Eye Center

Tips to Protect Your Eyesight

Hearing Resource Center Whisper

AARP Hearing Center

Ways To Improve Your Hearing

Woman with her hands on her lap and sitting on a couch

Mental Health Resources

Coping with Depression and Anxiety

Illustration with a pill bottle, two sleep masks, a clock, stars, a tea bag and feathers. Member Only Access banner.
MEMBERS ONLY

AARP Smart Guide

Prepare for a Good Night's Sleep

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

zoomed in map of the united states with map locator pins scattered around

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Taxes

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

a man and woman at home looking at a laptop together

AARP Money Map

Get Your Finances Back on Track

microwave, portable heater, washing machine, stove, vacuum and refrigerator
MEMBERS ONLY

Budget & Savings

Make Your Appliances Last Longer

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Work & Jobs

Close Menu

Job Search

Careers

Small Business

Employers

Age Discrimination

Flexible Work

Freelance Jobs You Can Do From Home

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

illustration of person in a star surrounded by designs and other people holding briefcases
MEMBERS ONLY

Careers

31 Great Ways to Boost Your Career

MEMBERS ONLY
a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Advocacy

Close Menu

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Medicare Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Videos

Watch Our Expert Answer Common Medicare Questions

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Long-term care insurance information, form and stethoscope.

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

a man holding his fathers arm as they walk together outside

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Woman in wheelchair talking with a female nurse inside a home

Care at Home

How to Find the Right Caregiver

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitaire

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

Kansas Real ID

Real ID Guide

ID Goes into Effect on May 7

Affordable U.S. Destinations

Stretch Your Travel Dollars

Spring Travel

Scenic Road Trips

MEMBERS ONLY

Vacation Lodging

40 Tips to Make Most of Stay

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Close up of a grandfather watching a movie with his grandson

Editors' Picks

Best New Shows and Movies

E-Reader and book with reading glasses.

The Weekly Read

Hot New Book Releases

midnight at the blackbird cafe book title on top of mountain landscape with members only lock

Free Online Novel

Read 'Midnight at the Blackbird Café'

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

smiling man enjoys a kiss on the cheek from his spouse

Sex & Intimacy

Make Your Bedroom More Romantic

grandfather and grandson fishing on a pier

Grandparenting

4 Ways to Connect With Grandchildren

child on bike in front of home with sixties style car parked in front
MEMBERS ONLY

Family

Making Lasting Memories With Mom

MEMBERS ONLY

Back

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a woman looks at her phone while taking her medication

Privacy

Store Medical Records on Your Phone?

Close-up of Woman's hands plugging a mobile phone into a power bank in a bar

Tech Tips

Maximize the Life of Your Phone Battery

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

person wearing rubber gloves using a spray bottle and sponger to clean a kitchen sink

Your Home

​10 Things to Clean in 10 Minutes

woman sitting on porch

Home Improvement

​Your Home Checklist for Aging in Place

front exterior of home with colorful landscaping
MEMBERS ONLY

AARP Smart Guide

38 Ways to Boost Home's Curb Appeal

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Tim Edmonson poses for a portrait next to his electric car charging station at his Castle Rock home

Car Buying

Is Now the Time to Buy an Electric Car?

older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

AARP AARP States

Honoring Educators: Impact, Appreciation & Prizes!

portrait-of-male-secondary-or-high-school-student-outside-school-building-with-teacher-SBI-349443959.jpg

 

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES

 

Teaching Hearts, Inspiring Minds: Celebrate our Nation’s Educators!

AARP’s Educator Community (NRTA) is celebrating our nation’s educators in May. During working years, educators are deeply committed, caring professionals who give so much to our nation’s children and their communities. And in retirement, educators keep working to protect critical retirement and healthcare benefits, to address growing caregiving challenges, and to volunteer countless hours in communities.

Please accept NRTA’s deepest thanks for your service and caring in your schools and communities.
Please take a few minutes and register to win in a $500 visa gift card or a Yeti cooler (valued at up to $500) in honor of our educators! Don’t delay, enter before May 31, 2025.

Educators are smart and care about Social Security!
Check out these articles with the latest information:


Educator Appreciation Month YouTube SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



1. BRIEF OVERVIEW:  The Educator Appreciation Month YouTube (“Promotion”) takes place from May 5, 2025 at 11:00 a.m EST through May 31, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.EST (“Promotion Period”) on YouTube in the United States. The Promotion consists of a Grand Prize Sweepstakes. More specific details are stated below.

2. ELIGIBILITY: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the fifty (50) United States/District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old as of the date of entry, except officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household and immediate families, i.e., parents, children, spouse, siblings) of AARP (also referred to as “Administrator”), its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies, and/or their affiliates, assigns or representatives (hereinafter referred to collectively as “Administrator & Others”), and all other persons or entities associated with the development, administration, promotion, execution of, supply to or printing of this Promotion.

3. HOW TO PARTICIPATE/SELECTION OF WINNER/PRIZE/ODDS OF WINNING:  

A) Grand Prize Sweepstakes: There will be one (1) Grand Prize Sweepstakes (“Grand Prize Sweepstakes”). To enter the Grand Prize Sweepstakes, follow the [INSERT YOUTUBE LINK] on May 5, 2025, beginning at 11:00 A.M EST and ending May 31st at 5:00 P.M. EST; and completely fill out the Official Entry Form including entering First Name, Last Name, Email Address, Zip Code. Upon submission of the completed Official Entry Form, each entrant will be entered into the drawing. Only one (1) entry per individual.

  • Selection of Grand Prize Sweepstakes Winners (each “Sweepstakes Winner” or “Winner”): On July 7th, at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST, Administrator will randomly select four (4) entry forms from among all of the entry forms entered in order to determine the potential Sweepstakes Winners. Upon selection of the entry forms, Administrator or its representative will announce the winner. The entrants whose entry forms have been drawn must provide proper identification. The Administrator or its representative will verify that the winners with proper identification match the entry form randomly selected by Administrator or its representative.  If a potential Sweepstakes Winner does not present proper identification to the Administrator or its representative when contacted by an AARP representative, it will result in disqualification of that entrant as the potential Sweepstakes Winner and Administrator shall randomly select another entry form from among all eligible entry forms in order to determine a Sweepstakes Winner.
  • Prizes: Each Sweepstakes Winner will receive one of the following prizes, based on availability: a Yeti cooler valued at approximately $500 or a $500 Visa gift card. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Prize: $500. If the actual retail value of the Grand Prize differs from its stated ARV, the Sweepstakes Winner will not receive the difference in value. Limit: Only one (1) Grand Prize per individual. Odds of Winning: Odds of winning a Grand Prize depend upon the total number of all eligible entries received during the Grand Prize Sweepstakes.

Participant need not be an AARP member in order to enter and/or win the Grand Prize Sweepstakes. Being an AARP member will not increase your chance or odds of winning.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO GRAND PRIZE RECIPIENT (“PRIZE RECIPIENT”):

Prize Limit: An individual, including a member of his/her household, regardless of email address used, may only win one (1) Grand Prize throughout the Promotion Period. Each winner of the Grand Prize will receive the Grand Prize promptly after having been confirmed as a Sweepstakes Winner. Prizes are not transferable or substitutable except by Administrator with one of equal or greater value. Administrator is not responsible for any Prize Recipient’s inability to utilize her/his prize. All federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of each Prize Recipient. Additionally, at the sole discretion of the Administrator, disqualification, forfeiture and the selection of an alternate Winner of a Grand Prize may result from any of the following: (a) a potential Winner’s failure, upon request, to provide Administrator with satisfactory proof of age, identity, residency, and/or eligibility; (b) a potential Winner’s failure to accept or utilize the Grand Prize as provided herein; or (c) any other non-compliance, as determined by Administrator in its sole discretion, with the Official Rules. Additionally, in the event that an individual’s name is selected more than once over the course of the Promotion Period, Administrator will redraw to select an alternate Winner.

6. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Administrator & Others are not responsible for interrupted or unavailable network server or other connections; for miscommunications; failed telephone, computer or electronic transmissions; for jumbled, scrambled or misdirected entries or transmissions; for phone, electrical, network, technology or computer hardware or software or program malfunctions, failures or difficulties; or any other errors, omissions, interruptions, or deletions of any kind, whether human, mechanical or electronic; or for non-receipt of any entry regardless of the cause of it not being properly received by Administrator. Administrator & Others are not responsible for illegible, unintelligible, late, lost or stolen entries; for incorrect or inaccurate entry information, whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; or for any technical, printing or human errors which may occur in the receipt, non-receipt or processing of any entries, Tickets or Ticket stubs in the Promotion. In no event will Administrator award more Grand Prizes than are stated in these Official Rules. In the event that more persons claim to hold winning Tickets than as stated in these Official Rules, Administrator will conduct a random drawing among such claimants to award the Grand Prize. Persons found tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Promotion, as solely determined by Administrator, will be disqualified and may be subject to prosecution. Any person attempting to enter using multiple email addresses, multiple identities or any other device or artifice to enter multiple times or to interfere with the proper play of the Promotion will be disqualified from participation in the Promotion. If, in the judgment of Administrator, the Promotion is compromised by viruses, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes beyond the control of Administrator, which or may corrupt the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion, Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, discontinue, suspend or terminate the Promotion and proceed to select potential Winners in a manner it deems fair and reasonable.

Administrator, SPONSOR & OTHERS MAKE NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NONINFRINGEMENT AS REGARDS ANY PRIZE OR ANY COMPONENT OF ANY PRIZE.  SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OF EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS TO LEARN IF ANY OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

7.   PRIVACY POLICY: Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in the Promotion will be collected by Administrator and used by Administrator in accordance with Administrator's Privacy Policy as such is stated at http://www.aarp.org/about-aarp/privacy-policy/.

8.  PUBLICITY RIGHTS: By accepting a prize, each Prize Recipient agrees to allow Administrator and/or Administrator's designees the perpetual right to use his/her name, biographical information, photos, videos and/or likeness, and statements for promotion, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes, at any time or times, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, including but not limited to on the World Wide Web and Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation except where prohibited by law.

9. GOVERNING LAW: Issues concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of Washington, DC.

10.  RELEASE:  By participating, each entrant releases and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Administrator & Others from and against any and all costs, claims, damages, or any other injury, whether due to negligence or otherwise, to person(s) or property (including, without limitation, death or violation of any personal rights, such as violation of right of publicity/privacy, libel, or slander), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Promotion, or arising out of the receipt, use or misuse, or enjoyment of any Prize.

11.  GENERAL:  By entering the Promotion, entrants agree to abide and to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator, which shall be final in all matters pertaining to this Promotion. All entries become property of Administrator and will not be returned. Void outside of the fifty (50) United States/District of Columbia and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Entries become property of Administrator and will not be returned.

12. WINNERS list: To obtain the names of the Grand Prize Winners, send a properly stamped, self-addressed envelope, by August 7th, 2025, to AARP Winners List, NRTA: AARP’s Educator Community; 601E Street NW, Washington, DC 20049

Administrator: AARP, 601 E. Street NW, Washington, DC 20049

© 2024 AARP

AARP is a trademark of AARP Non-Profit Corporation, D.C. The AARP Educator Appreciation Month YouTube Sweepstakes Official Rules may not be reproduced or reprinted in part or in their entirety without the express prior written permission of AARP.

About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.