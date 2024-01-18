Family Caregiver Resources for Ohio

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Ohio Department of Aging

The Ohio Department of Aging offers programs and services — coordinated locally by contracted Area Agencies on Aging — to meet the needs of older Ohioans. The Ohio Department of Medicaid also contracts with this agency to administer certain Medicaid programs. Residents can use the searchable directory of organizations to find services in their region.



Ohio Area Agencies on Aging | O4A

The Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (O4A) is a nonprofit, statewide network of agencies that provide services for older Ohioans, people with disabilities and their families. The 12 AAAs that represent all 88 counties respond to the needs of older adults as advocates, planners and funders. These programs are funded by the federal Older Americans Act, Medicaid and other sources.



Ohio Department of Health (ODH)

The Ohio Department of Health provides direction, support and coordination in preventing, preparing for and responding to events that threaten the public’s health. A vital resource for caregivers, the department helps to ensure quality health care and services for care recipients.



Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Ohio’s Office of the State Long-term Care Ombudsman assist caregivers who have loved ones receiving home care or residing in an assisted living facility or nursing home. Paid and volunteer staff work to resolve complaints about services, help caregivers select a provider and offer information about benefits and consumer rights.



Eldercare Locator

Eldercare Locator is a public service of the U.S. Administration on Aging that connects Ohioans to services for older adults and their families, including housing resources, transportation, and elder rights information.

Ohio Association of Senior Centers

The Ohio Association of Senior Centers supports and enhances the ability of Ohio’s senior center network to effectively serve older adults by providing: Education, Mentoring, and Training to Senior Center and Aging Network Staff.





Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio

The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter serves Marion, Delaware, Marysville, Lancaster, Circleville, Columbus and all the cities across 10 counties in Central Ohio. Educational programs and support groups are offered both in-person and virtually.



Health Resources



OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nonprofit charitable outreach of the United Methodist Church. Its Cancer Care Services Support for Caregivers provides guidance for cancer patients and caregivers before, during and after treatment.



John J. Gerlach Center for Senior Health

The John J. Gerlach Center for Senior Health offers personal consultations to help caregivers adjust to the caregiving experience. The center also focuses on providing cognitive neurology care and support services that help older adults gain a positive perspective on aging.



Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA)

For over 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson’s, stroke, Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Their services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support for family caregivers is also available.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM)

The Ohio Department of Medicaid offers waiver services for individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions who seek to receive care in their homes rather than in long-term care facilities, hospitals or intermediate care facilities. The Department also provides HOME Choice (Helping Ohioans Move, Expanding Choice), is a transition program that assists people 18 and older with any type of disability move from a long-term care facility (like a nursing facility or hospital) into a home- and community-based setting.



Financial Resources



NCOA BenefitsCheckUp

Connects older adults with disabilities with benefit programs that can help pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more.



Golden Buckeye Card Program

The Golden Buckeye is a free program for all Ohioans 60 and older that offers cardholders special savings, such as discounts, waived fees, free products or services, and more. This resource is also available for adults age 18-59 who have disabilities as defined by Social Security.



Legal Resources



Disability Rights Ohio

Disability Rights Ohio is a nonprofit corporation that assists family caregivers who are caring for a loved one with disabilities. It advocates for human, civil and legal rights, especially if a caregiver believes the care recipient’s rights have been violated because of a disability, such as being abused or neglected, discriminated against, denied services or unable to access public facilities.



Housing Resources



SeniorResource.com

SeniorResource.com provides caregivers with articles, expert advice, and local resources specific to senior housing and apartments. It provides detailed explanations about senior housing eligibility and the various categories of senior apartments.





Transportation Resources



Ohio Department of Medicaid

The Ohio Department of Medicaid helps caregivers get medical transportation for care recipients on Medicaid. Those who have a managed care plan may also be eligible for medical transportation services.



Ohio Department of Health — Home Health Agencies

Many Home Health Agencies provide transportation at a low cost.



C entral Ohio Area on Aging Agency (COAAA)

COAAA provides information about agencies and organizations that provide free or low-cost transportation services in eight Central Ohio counties: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway and Union.





Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.



The Ohio Department of Aging — Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

SCSEP is a paid work experience program for low-income adults age 55 and older offers training in positions such as receptionists, typists, secretarial assistants, nutrition aides, security guards, maintenance workers, teachers’ aides and more.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs

Each VA Medical Center has a caregiver support coordinator available to assist caregivers with enrolling in support programs. Caregivers will work with the proper local coordinator listed on the website.



Ohio Department of Administrative Services

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services provides resources, support and benefits for state employees who are caring for an adult so they can balance their role as a caregiver with their role in the workplace.



Care for Caregivers



AARP Friendly Voice

AARP Friendly Voice is a program with trained, caring volunteers on the other end of a phone line who are ready to chat, listen or just say hello.

Phone: Call 1-888-281-0145 for English or 1-888-497-4108 for Spanish, leave your information and you will get a return call.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share their life experiences, skills and passions in their communities.



Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA)

The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging provides monthly caregiver support groups and information sessions throughout Ohio.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



AARP Financial Workbook for Family Caregivers

This guide will help you get organized and capture the essential information you need to manage the complex responsibilities of caregiving.



AARP Foundation Connect2Affect

AARP Foundation Connect2Affect offers resources to meet the needs of anyone who is isolated or lonely and helps to build social connections for older adults.



AARP Health Benefits Navigator

The Health Benefits Navigator is a tool to help veterans and their family members find and obtain service-related benefits provided through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DOD).



AARP Job Board

AARP Job Board helps connect job seekers with employers who value experience and are committed to an age-diverse workforce.



AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide

The AARP Medicare Enrollment Guide offers guidance on key decisions you'll need to make about enrolling in Medicare for the first time, as well as personalized information that is carefully tailored to you.



AARP Resume Advisor

The AARP Resume Advisor offers a free résumé review to help highlight your skills as a professional by providing personalized feedback.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).