AARP Oklahoma Digital Connectivity Town Hall

Do you have questions on how to get assistance with paying for your high-speed internet or resources that can assist you with digital connectivity? Join AARP Oklahoma for a special digital connectivity town hall on March 23 at 10 a.m. CST. Learn about new ways to get connected to high-speed internet through a new federal program called the Affordable Connectivity Program. You will also hear about our partnership with Oklahoma State University for a hotspot lending program in rural Oklahoma libraries, as well as free education resources you can use to learn how to use your digital devices and navigate the internet.



Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director, will host the event. He will be joined by Dr. Brian Whitacre from Oklahoma State University and Ed Bartholme from the Federal Communications Commission.



Date: March 23, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. CST



REGISTER HERE and we will call you when the telephone town hall starts. You can also join us online and ask questions through comments on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook.com page. If you are joining us on Facebook.com, be sure to mark you are "interested" or "going" to get a reminder when this event goes live.

