Family Caregiver Resources for Oregon

No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



Starting the Caregiving Conversation

Whether you’re caring for a parent, spouse, relative, close friend or neighbor, the number of tasks can sometimes feel overwhelming. To compound this, family caregivers often lack the skills to start or sustain vital conversations with those they care for because these discussions are often difficult and uncomfortable. That’s why AARP created Care To Talk? — a 52-card deck of discussion topics available in English and Spanish meant to spark meaningful dialogue between caregivers and care recipients and address important life issues and long-term healthcare plans. Learn more and download here.





How to Find the Right LTC Facility



Looking for practical advice on what to look for, think about and ask when you, a family member or loved one is considering a long-term care facility? Hear from AARP volunteers and caregiving experts Vicki Schmall and Yvonne Smith, Fred Steele, Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman and Lori Stanton, from the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & SW Washington chapter. Watch the recording here.

Passcode: p.G?4Q#8





Recommended Resources when Looking for a Long-Term Care Facility in Oregon

Questions for a Long-Term Care Facility



Family Caregiver Resource Guide



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



211

211info offers information and referrals to connect people with a wide range of health and social service organizations, including utility, food, health and housing, with a Community Information Center that is supported by a Resource Database team.

Seniors and People with Disabilities

A program of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Seniors and People with Disabilities provides services designed to protect individual independence, dignity and choice. Staff at local offices, with the aid of community partners, can help individuals and families find the right mix of services to meet a person’s needs.



Health Resources



Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA)

Part of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Office of Aging and People with Disabilities , SHIBA is a statewide network of trained volunteers who educate and advocate for people of all ages who have Medicare. Volunteers help consumers understand their Medicare insurance choices and rights at no charge, and information is confidential.



Oregon Health Authority (OHA)

The OHA includes most of the state’s health care programs, including Public Health, Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid), crisis line, addiction services and mental health services. Its focus is on lowering and containing costs, improving quality and increasing access to health care in order to improve Oregonians’ lifelong health.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon

ADRC is a comprehensive, one-stop statewide resource that provides guidance to connect older adults with a broad range of home-based assistance, local information, and government and community-based services. Individuals can be paired with an information and assistance specialist in the area who can help find resources and refer callers to local services. They also have skilled professional options counselors, who provide assessments to improve quality of life and help with short- and long-term planning.





Financial Resources



AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.



Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS)

DCBS Division of Financial Regulation helps protect your financial well-being, with a dedicated team of consumer advocates who provide assistance and answer questions free of charge.





Legal Resources



Legal Aid Services of Oregon (LASO) and Oregon Law Center (OLC)

Under the umbrella of OregonLawHelp.org, these nonprofit statewide organizations provide low-income and older clients with access to free legal help in matters of physical safety, food and shelter, and other critical legal needs. The website provides contact information based on location.



Oregon Office of the Long-term Care Ombudsman

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program is an independent state agency established to protect individual rights, enhance quality of life, improve care and promote the dignity of residents living in Oregon’s licensed nursing, residential care, assisted living and adult foster care homes. Ombudsmen investigate and resolve complaints and advocate for improvements in resident care.



Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ)

The Oregon DOJ Consumer Protection division helps consumers with complaints, prevents fraud and enforces consumer protection laws.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver-friendly workplace.



Transportation Resources



Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon (ADRC)

ADRC is a comprehensive, one-stop statewide resource that connects seniors with a broad range of local information and government and community-based services for Oregonians, including transportation services based on location. You will be connected with an information and assistance specialist in your area who can help you find transportation resources and refer you to services.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.





Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association of Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter provides education and support for people diagnosed with the disease and for their families and caregivers, including a 24/7 hotline for emergency placement, local resources, tips on wandering issues, communication advice, and behavioral and overall basic information.



National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Oregon Chapter

The society provides services and resources for people affected with MS, including health and wellness, family and relationships, and financial assistance.



Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share their life experiences, skills and passions in their communities.



The Oregon Hospice & Palliative Care Association

This statewide organization provides information to hospice and palliative care services to ensure that Oregonians have access to high-quality care as they near the end of their life. It offers resources for patients, caregivers and family members.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.

The Long-term Services and Supports Scorecard

AARP’s new Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Scorecard finds that more than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, care provided in the United States for older adults and people with disabilities is painfully inadequate. The report finds that major gaps persist in every state, including Oregon, especially related to the long-term care workforce, nursing home safety and quality, and affordability and access.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).