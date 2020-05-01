Phishing Scam Targets Shark Tank Investor

Barbara Corcoran is known for her business acumen, and with nearly 50 years in real estate under her belt, the 70-year-old mogul is still going strong. Corcoran can be seen every week as an investor and judge on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank and remains an active player in real estate development. Armed with this knowledge, scammers employ an elaborate email phishing scheme in an attempt to steal Barbara’s money.







AARP’s Fraud Watch Network can help you spot and avoid scams. Sign up for free “ watchdog alerts ," review our scam-tracking map , or call our toll-free fraud helpline at 877-908-3360 if you or a loved one suspect you’ve been a victim.



How to listen and subscribe to AARP's podcasts

Are you new to podcasts? Learn how to subscribe to AARP Podcasts on any device.

