Preparing for Any Emergency | September 2021

Fires, Floods, Draughts. With the increased severity of storms and extreme weather, it’s more important than ever to be prepared. Aaron Levy, the Director of FEMA’s Individual and Community Preparedness Division, joined AARP OK State Director Sean Voskuhl to answer your questions and offer tips on disaster safety.







Join our live monthly conversations on the third Thursday of each month at 10:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CT by subscribing to our YouTube Channel or tuning in to RFD-TV.

