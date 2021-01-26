Sample Invite Language for the Feb 2 Volunteer TTH

Feel free to revise the below draft invitation language for the February 2 Volunteer TTH and share it with volunteers on your team.



Subject Line: Feb 2 Volunteer Call: AARP’s Vaccine Campaign



We hope that you can join the next AARP Volunteer Call on February 2 at 2pm ET. Among the areas of discussion will be an update on AARP’s vaccine information and advocacy campaign from Senior Vice President for Campaigns, John Hishta. As always, there will be time to share questions and comments.



Here’s how to join the call:

Date: Tuesday, February 2

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)



If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on February 1 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 833-VOL-AARP (865-2277) or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.



Call recording availability

As always, the calls will be recorded and stored on the Volunteer Portal – http://volunteer.aarp.org - in the Volunteer Teletown Hall folder within the Libraries tab. If you need help logging onto the Portal, please contact your state office, call AARP's Volunteer Helpline at 833-VOL-AARP (865-2277) or email volunteer@aarp.org.



Honor Veterans’ Service

Join the AARP Virtual Volunteer Veteran Brigade and work with AARP staff to identify emerging issues and resources for veterans, the military, and their families to share them through social media.



Know someone who could use a friendly chat?

Across the country, there are countless people who are feeling socially isolated and might benefit from a friendly call from one of AARP's volunteers. Please let local nonprofits, neighbors and family know about the opportunity to request a Friendly Call in English or Spanish. Requests can be made by calling toll-free 888-281-0145 (English) or 888-497-4108 (Spanish).

