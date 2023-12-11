Content starts here
Scammers Love the Holidays | November 2023



From fake package delivery texts to charitable giving and investment offers, scammers love the holidays. Join the conversation with AARP on Rural America Live when former fraud investigator, Doug Shadel, shares his tips and strategies to stop these holiday scams in their tracks.


Additional resources:


Connect with us!

We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!

Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!

Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!

