Serving a Community Village in Kansas

The vast majority of people 50+ want to “age in place,” and in Lawrence, Kansas, VOCAB Judy Ballome has made a lifelong career of making that happen, especially for moderate and low-income seniors. She is a founding board member of Community Village Lawrence (CVL), which was launched in 2012. Part of the Village to Village Network, CVL currently serves about 100 families with 92 volunteers.

“I am proud that I had the opportunity to work with a passionate and visionary group of volunteers to establish this nonprofit service organization," Judy says. Volunteers provide assisted living services and vetted service providers offer discounts. A few examples of service providers are plumbers, roofers, and repair people. Through their work, the members of CVL and the volunteers are addressing issues that plague seniors, such as loneliness, isolation, and lack of transportation. For a glimpse of the depth and breadth of CVL’s commitment to its seniors, click on this link to its website.

Judy found a good fit between her career and CVL. She explains, “As a home health nurse, I have spent the majority of my professional career working with patients and their families to keep them in their homes. This volunteer work is an extension of that path.” Judy is especially proud of being able to help a fellow board member with Emeritus status. “She helped develop the village from the beginning. She has health problems now and we are so glad to be a support to her.”

CVL is one of over 300 villages across the United States. AARP has been a major sponsor of Village to Village national meetings. To learn more, watch one of the Network’s videos here.

