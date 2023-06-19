Social Security By the Numbers | June 2023

Social Security can be a lifeline to many Americans, and knowing your Social Security income can help you plan better for the future. June's AARP Live answers important questions from callers and shares the latest on navigating Social Security.
Additional resources:
- Social Security Resources from AARP
- How to Boost Your Monthly Social Security Payout
- Top Ten Facts about Social Security
- Fast Facts about Social Security
- Social Security Administration - official website
- My Social Security Account - Social Security Administration
Connect with us!
- We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state!
- Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us!
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.