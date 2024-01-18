Family Caregiver Resources for Texas

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Area Agency on Aging (AAA)

The agency serves all Texas counties and offers meal help, benefits counseling, care coordination, legal advice, caregiver support and advocacy to older adults and long-term care residents.



Adult Protective Services

The agency provides information about and investigates the financial exploitation of older Texans, as well as allegations of elder abuse or neglect.



Health Resources



Health and Human Services Commission

The commission designs and manages resources for older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers. It also operates the state’s Medicaid program and offers information related to federal and state support program eligibility.



Health Information Counseling & Advocacy Program of Texas (HICAP)

The program offers one-on-one counseling and assistance to Medicare recipients and their families. It can help with obtaining benefits, filing claims and understanding health care options.



Long-Term Care Ombudsman

Ombudsmen advocate for residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, helping Texans find facilities near them, access quality care and file complaints.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)

The center helps older Texans, people living with disabilities and their caregivers understand and access their long-term care service options.



Financial Resources



AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.



Legal Resources



Texas Legal Services Center ( 800-622-2520)

The center offers free or low-cost noncriminal legal advice to older Texans.

Housing Resources



Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program

The program provides financial and utility payment assistance to low-income residents who are unable to pay their bills.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver friendly workplace.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Texas Veterans Commission

The commission advocates for and offers legal, employment, health and social services and programs aimed at supporting Texas veterans and their loved ones.



Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share their life experiences, skills and passions in their communities.



Take Time Texas

Operated out of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Take Time Texas maintains a searchable list of respite care providers across the state, allowing caregivers to take a break and recharge.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).