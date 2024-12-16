Tips to Avoid Frauds and Scams | November 2024

AARP Eye Center
THIS MONTH ON AARP LIVE:
Expert tips to avoid frauds and scams
What’s a top tip for staying safe from scams? Don’t answer the phone. We are joined by an anti-fraud expert with tips and insights on how to avoid those pesky phone scams on our November Rural America Live show.
Additional resources:
- How Much Do You Know About Holiday-Related Scams?
- Holiday Scams: Don't Let Fraud Ruin Your Holiday Season
- CharityNavigator.org
- FCC Scam Glossary
- How to Spot Charity Fraud
- Avoid TSA Pre-check Scams
