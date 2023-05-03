Unique Travel Destinations & Money-Saving Tips | April 2023





Planning your next vacation? On April 2023's Rural America Live with AARP, we take you off the beaten path with unique destinations and tips for saving money on travel.



Connect with us!



We're closer than you think! Connect with AARP where you live - find AARP activities and opportunities in your state !

! Send your questions, comments or suggestions for the show to aarplive@aarp.org or tweet us !

Some of our previous shows are below, but you can find all your favorites here. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for weekly content related to upcoming shows!

