Welcome to Virtual Bingo!

How to Play

How does it work?

Virtual Bingo is played via Zoom, where you can view the Bingo board during the game. After registering for a scheduled live event hosted by an AARP state office, you’ll receive a link to your unique Bingo card as well as the Zoom link.



Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for a list of upcoming events and to register for free. (We’re currently testing this exciting new experience!)



Learn more about how to play and get tips on using Zoom to optimize your playing experience.



Here’s what the Bingo Board looks like, which you’ll view via Zoom during the game:

Here’s what your unique Bingo card will look like:

You’ll receive your unique Bingo card link once you register, and you’ll be able to view it once the live event begins.



If you’ve never played Bingo, the goal is to cover 5 squares in a row—vertically, horizontally, or diagonally. The middle space is a “free space” that can help you complete a row more easily.



Get ready to have fun and test your luck!