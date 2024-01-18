Family Caregiver Resources for Wisconsin

Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.



AARP developed this family caregiver guide with you, the caregiver, in mind and as a starting point to help you find the services and support you might need throughout your journey.



To order a print copy of this online guide, call the toll-free AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line at 877-333-5885 and indicate which state(s) you would like to receive. A copy will be mailed to you.

General Resources



Supporting Family Caregivers in Your State

AARP has a website dedicated to providing you with information about how we’re advocating for caregivers in your state.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Family Caregiver Support Programs

The WI DHS provides family members and other informal caregivers with programs and educational opportunities that can make being a caregiver more manageable

Department of Health Services: 1 West Wilson St., Madison, WI 53703



Wisconsin’s Family Caregiver Support Programs

Wisconsin’s Family Caregiver Support Programs — located in every county and tribe in Wisconsin — provide information, support and resources to people who need help caring for a family member, friend or neighbor.





Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC)

ADRCs are the entry point in all Wisconsin counties for assistance for the elderly, the disabled and their caregivers. ADRCs can connect individuals to a variety of resources and are staffed with benefit specialists.





Health Resources



Board on Aging and Long-Term Care

The Board on Aging and Long-Term advocates for the interests of the state’s long-term care consumers, informs those consumers of their rights, and educates the public at large about health care systems and long-term care.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program provides advocacy services to people age 60 and older who are consumers of Wisconsin long-term care programs. The ombudsman works with agencies, residents and families to investigate and resolve problems and provide information, referrals and consultations.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Medigap Helpline

The Medigap Helpline is a free, confidential counseling service for all Medicare beneficiaries, including disabled individuals and those age 65 and over, who are seeking information about Medicare or Medicare supplemental programs.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – SeniorCare

SeniorCare is a prescription drug assistance program for Wisconsin residents who are age 65 or older and meet the enrollment requirements. The program is designed to help seniors with their drug costs.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Medigap Part D and Prescription Drug Helpline

The Board on Aging and Long-Term Care assists Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers in reviewing Medicare Part D plans on the Medigap Part D and Prescription Drug Helpline.



Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association provides reliable information and care consultation, supportive services for families, educational opportunities, and more resources so that no one has to face Alzheimer’s alone.



Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW)

ADAW provides information about resources and services to improve the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias and their families. ADAW can connect individuals with a support group, set up a personal consultation to deal with a range of issues, provide a sympathetic ear and gentle guidance, and more.



Home- and Community-Based Resources



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Family Care (608-267-7286)

Family Care is a long-term care program that helps frail older adults and adults with disabilities get the services they need to remain in their homes.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services – IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct)

IRIS is a self-directed program for Wisconsin’s frail older adults and adults with disabilities.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRC)

Local ADRCs offer counseling about the best options for a range of programs and services. They help people understand the various long-term care options available to them, help them apply for programs and benefits, and serve as the access point for publicly-funded long-term care.



Financial Resources



AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK

Find public benefits that can help you pay for food, medicine, health care, utilities and more by using AARP Foundation’s Benefits QuickLINK tools.



Wisconsin Department of Health Services – Benefit Specialist Program

Benefit specialists provide information about a wide variety of programs that cover health care, food and other household expenses. They can advocate on your behalf with other parties or refer you to an appropriate attorney when necessary. You can find a local benefit specialist at your local Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC).



Legal Resources



Wisconsin Guardianship Support Center (GSC)

The GSC provides information and assistance on issues related to adult guardianship, protective placement, advance directives and more.



Workplace/Employer Resources



Supporting Caregivers in the Workplace

AARP offers valuable resources to help employers create a caregiver friendly workplace.



Specific Audience Resources



AARP Caregiving Guides

AARP offers free caregiving guides for specific audiences, including guides for military families and LGBT individuals. The guides, also offered in Spanish and Chinese, are designed to help develop and implement a caregiving plan.



Care for Caregivers



Community Connections

AARP Community Connections is a new website that offers steps to get or give help. You can organize online mutual aid groups to stay connected, share ideas and support those in need.



Create the Good

Create the Good connects people with volunteer opportunities and project ideas to share their life experiences, skills and passions in their communities.



AARP Resources for Family Caregivers



AARP Family Caregiving Website aarp.org/cuidar

AARP’s Family Caregiving website is your one-stop shop for tips and tools to help you care for a loved one. It has valuable information about handling medical issues, health records and advance directives, home safety, financial and legal issues, caregiver life balance and much more.



AARP Family Caregiving Resource Line (877-333-5885 toll-free, en español: 888-971-2013 toll-free)

Connect with a real person and learn how to access local resources via our toll-free family caregiving hotline.



AARP Family Caregivers Facebook Group

Join the AARP Family Caregivers Discussion Group on Facebook to connect, ask questions and share ideas with other family caregivers.



Community Resource Finder

Community Resource Finder, a joint service from the Alzheimer’s Association and AARP, is a database of dementia- and aging-related resources powered by Carelike. The online tool makes it easy to find local programs and services.



I Heart Caregivers

Join the thousands of family caregivers who have shared their experiences through AARP’s storytelling initiative, I Heart Caregivers. Your story will help AARP continue to fight for more support for family caregivers.



AARP Online Caregiving Community

Join our community and connect with other caregivers like you.



AARP HomeFit Guide

The AARP HomeFit Guide can help individuals and families make their current or future residence age-friendly. It can also help elected officials, policymakers and local leaders learn about and advocate for the types of housing features and designs that communities need so that their residents can live safely and comfortably and thrive.



National Resources for Family Caregivers

A listing of national agencies, groups and organizations that can connect family caregivers with direct services and supports.



If you have thoughts about how AARP can improve this resource guide, we invite you to go to aarp.org/preparetocaresurvey (en español: aarp.org/encuestacuidador).