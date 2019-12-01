The AARP Bulletin

The Credit for Caring bill, supported by AARP, would create a $500 tax credit to help cover certain costs family caregivers incur while assisting loved ones.
There is never a good time to have the difficult discussion with older loved ones about cutting back on their driving or taking away the keys altogether. But the holidays offer an opportunity to sit down and do this. We Need to Talk, AARP’s Driver Safety program, helps families begin the conversation.
AARP Wisconsin is recruiting volunteer advocates to represent six northern state Senate districts to help get the association’s messages across to elected officials at all levels. Tactics include contacting state and federal legislators, writing letters to the editor and taking part in town-hall meetings.
AARP Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers are offering a 50 percent discount for select seats at Miller Park on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 1:10 p.m., when the team takes on the San Diego Padres.
