2020 Census materials to keep you in the know

The 2020 Census is fast approaching, and participation by every person living in the United States is critical to ensuring accurate funding for communities, and political representation in Congress. Keep a lookout March 12-20 for the initial invite to arrive in your mailbox.

AARP has been working hard to get out the facts and answer questions about the upcoming Census and could use your help. We have developed a core set of fact sheets that will let people know how they will be invited to participate, why it is important to take the Census, and how to avoid Census frauds. Please feel free to share these with others in your community.

The Census Bureau still has to fill many temporary job opening across the county, and we know our volunteers make great Census workers. You are reliable, dependable, and know your communities best. The pay is good too! We will keep AARP.org/Census up to date with all of the latest information and please reach out to Jennifer Baier (jbaier@aarp.org) if you need any additional collateral for your community or a specific audience. We have a ton!

