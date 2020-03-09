2020 "Volunteer-Led" and "Community Team" Definitions

Related Measure: The 2020 Key Performance Indicator (KPI) goal



- 53% of state office events are led by volunteers. (this is unchanged from 2019)





Initial "Volunteer-Led" definition (2018 and before)



Volunteer-Led Activities: Volunteer(s) played a central leadership role in the planning, organization, and delivery of a public-facing activity or meeting. Volunteers may have support from AARP staff and staff may be present at the event.



Enhanced language/criteria* (first included in 2019 state planning and in cvent drop down menu)



The volunteer:



1. Led entire event (planned, coordinated the activities, recruited additional volunteers, provided onsite management, completed event follow up)



2. Co-led with staff (worked with state staff to plan, coordinate activities, recruit additional volunteers, provide onsite management, complete event follow up)



3. Co-led with partner (worked with partner to plan, coordinate activities, recruit additional volunteers, provide onsite management, complete event follow up)



4. Provided on-site support (assisted with activities, but did not have a part in the planning or coordinating of activities)



*Criteria 1-3 are indicative of a volunteer-led event. Criteria 4 indicates that it was not a volunteer-led event.







Community-Based Team Definition



“An intentionally-formed team of AARP volunteers who work together in partnership with state staff to plan, lead and implement work in a designated geographical community, such as a Community Presence (CP) or Enhanced Community Presence (ECP) location. Community-based volunteer teams typically meet monthly. Results include expansion of AARP’s community capacity, growth in volunteer engagement and leadership and a measurable increase in community engagement and impact over time.”

