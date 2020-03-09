Search
AARP AARP States

2020 "Volunteer-Led" and "Community Team" Definitions

Related Measure: The 2020 Key Performance Indicator (KPI) goal

- 53% of state office events are led by volunteers. (this is unchanged from 2019)


Initial "Volunteer-Led" definition (2018 and before)

Volunteer-Led Activities: Volunteer(s) played a central leadership role in the planning, organization, and delivery of a public-facing activity or meeting. Volunteers may have support from AARP staff and staff may be present at the event.

Enhanced language/criteria* (first included in 2019 state planning and in cvent drop down menu)

The volunteer:

1. Led entire event (planned, coordinated the activities, recruited additional volunteers, provided onsite management, completed event follow up)

2. Co-led with staff (worked with state staff to plan, coordinate activities, recruit additional volunteers, provide onsite management, complete event follow up)

3. Co-led with partner (worked with partner to plan, coordinate activities, recruit additional volunteers, provide onsite management, complete event follow up)

4. Provided on-site support (assisted with activities, but did not have a part in the planning or coordinating of activities)

*Criteria 1-3 are indicative of a volunteer-led event. Criteria 4 indicates that it was not a volunteer-led event.



Community-Based Team Definition

“An intentionally-formed team of AARP volunteers who work together in partnership with state staff to plan, lead and implement work in a designated geographical community, such as a Community Presence (CP) or Enhanced Community Presence (ECP) location. Community-based volunteer teams typically meet monthly. Results include expansion of AARP’s community capacity, growth in volunteer engagement and leadership and a measurable increase in community engagement and impact over time.”

About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.