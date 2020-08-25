360 Degree Volunteer Idea Exchange

Guidelines and Format: The 3600 Volunteer Engagement Idea Exchange, aka The Exchange, serves as a forum for a monthly sharing of ideas and resources between State staff and volunteers. Discussion topics addressing the entire cycle of Volunteer Engagement are circulated in advance. These 45-minute meetings are conducted via ZOOM software, hosted by State staff and OVE volunteers, and open to anyone with interest in the topic to be covered. The ZOOM meeting ID remains



https://zoom.us/j/835907249



Exchange participants have provided many samples of materials used to encourage volunteers. Many of the collected resources are availably posted through a public Chatter Group – The Exchange – on the Volunteer Portal. All are invited to participate in the Exchange.





SEPTEMBER – 09/09/2020 2:05 pm Eastern

THEME: Recognizing and Retaining Volunteers (Guest Speaker)



QUESTIONS:

What AARP awards are in use with your volunteers? What specific awards have you created that volunteers appreciate?

How does one go about adapting rewards to different needs for volunteers?

What have been your most successful priority issue areas for volunteer participation?

What would be most helpful to you to enhance volunteer recognition?

If budget was not a consideration, what would retain active and engaged volunteers?



OCTOBER – 10/14/2020 2:05 pm Eastern

THEME: Increasing Multicultural Volunteer Participation



QUESTIONS:

What types of outreach/events have proved the most successful?

How do you emphasize multicultural outreach with teams and/or communities?

How do you integrate social justice concerns and approach matters of diversity, inclusion, and equity with your volunteers?

Do you make use of AARP materials designed for different audiences? What is your Best Practice?



NOVEMBER – 11/11/2020 2:05 pm Eastern

THEME: Engaging Volunteers in Planning – (Guest Speaker)



QUESTIONS:

What are the most successful ways to involve volunteers in annual planning?

What has worked especially thinking of budget?

How did planning work for 2019 to select priority areas for strengthening community-based volunteer teams? What challenges did you encounter in 2020 when working through the selected areas?



DECEMBER – 12/09/2020 2:05 pm Eastern

THEME: Evaluating Current Volunteer Efforts



QUESTIONS:

What is a Best Practice to use to evaluate volunteer efforts?

How does one develop and communicate a clear picture of what success will look like?



Regarding An Evaluation for The Exchange:

What topics or discussions were most helpful this year?

What topics do you wish had been addressed/discussed by the Exchange?



Please suggest an OVE/State office/volunteer partnership strategy to better facilitate your positive accomplishments and make your job easier.



