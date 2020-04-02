AARP: There for Our Communities During This Challenging Time

By Phil Zarlengo

AARP Volunteer Transitions alumni coordinator and former AARP Board chair*



In big and little ways there are signs that we are “there” for our friends and neighbors during this challenging time. What’s even more uplifting are the many ways that we are “there” for people whose names and faces we do not know. One recent example is the amazing response AARP received from volunteers who heard about the new Friendly Voices effort. Within 24-hours of sending an email note, over 300 people enthusiastically shared that they would be willing to call people who indicated that they were feeling isolated and would like a friendly call. In just four days the number of interested volunteers swelled to nearly one-thousand!



Recruitment for this volunteer role is suspended, but everyone can help raise awareness for this free Friendly Voices resource. Please take a moment to view the AARP Community Connections website (www.aarpCommunityConnections.org) to see the wide array of information and resources that can help people of any age. You will also see the section for those who may be feeling socially isolated and how to submit a request for a friendly call using the online form or dialing: 888-281-0145 (toll-free.)



While for many the coronavirus has heightened the feeling of loneliness and isolation, AARP knows that this need will not go away once the virus is contained. AARP volunteers have an important role in helping more people know that a Friendly Voices phone call is there for the asking. Thank you, in advance, for helping members in your community learn about the AARP Community Connections website and the Friendly Voices program.



*Phil also served previously as the AARP Rhode Island State President and continues today as a member of AARP RI’s Executive Council and State Legislative Committee.