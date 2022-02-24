Join Us for a Mid-Session Legislative Update from AARP Oklahoma

Join us March 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. for a Facebook Live session featuring updates on the 2022 legislative session. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl and AARP Oklahoma Associate State Director of Advocacy Chad Mullen will share the latest on bills in progress.



Featured topics include legislation to provide Oklahoma’s unpaid family caregivers a tax credit for expenses related to their work. You'll also hear about two legislative items focused on cutting down on fraudulent robocalls and scam texts. Finally, we will discuss what needs to be done to start the process of reforming long-term care in our state.



This is an interactive Q&A opportunity to ask your questions and also learn how to make your voice heard at the Oklahoma Capitol.



Join the conversation live at 3 p.m. on March 9 at Facebook.com/AARPOK. By visiting this link, you can mark you are "interested" or "going" to get a reminder when this event goes live.

