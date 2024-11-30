Content starts here
AARP AARP States Health & Wellbeing

Are you prepared for Medicare initial enrollment? This is where we can help.

By AARP Programs, November 30, 2024 12:15 PM

KEY QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER ABOUT MEDICARE INITIAL ENROLLMENT
Tuesday, May 6, 2025, 3:00 P.M. CT
(Virtual Seminar - Louisiana)

Medicare Boost 1200x630.jpg

Feeling unclear about Medicare? This is where AARP can help.

Navigating Medicare initial enrollment can be challenging, but assessing your personal needs and priorities allows you to begin your journey with confidence.

Join us for a free virtual seminar in your area for real-time information, tools, and resources to help you find the right plan.

In this virtual seminar, we’ll explore:
· What questions to ask yourself or a loved as you begin enrolling in Medicare
· Different Medicare options and what they mean for you
· Where you can find more help and resources with your Medicare decisions

PLUS, this interactive event features a live Question & Answer session with a Medicare expert!

You’ll also hear about the work of AARP Louisiana.
Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer – today.

SIGN ME UP! »

AARP Programsmedicaremedicare enrollmentMedicare Coverage
About AARP States
AARP is active in all 50 states and Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Connect with AARP in your state.