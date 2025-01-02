Are your financial matters in order? This is where we can help.

5 Tips to Help Get Your Financial Matters in Order

Tuesday, March 25, 2025, 7:00 P.M. ET & 7:00 P.M. PT

(Webinar)

Want to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having your financial matters in order? This is where we can help. AARP is working to empower you with information and resources that can help bring comfort and security for you and your loved ones.



Join us for a free webinar to hear Certified Financial Planners™, Karen P. Schaeffer and Erica James, share tips to help get your final financial matters in order and find peace of mind.



Join our free event to explore:

· Creating a will

· Taking inventory of your assets and debts

· Designating beneficiaries

· Organizing and storing important documents

· Communicating your plans



Sign up for this free event today!

