Andrea Meyer

AARP Oregon advocated on behalf of its more than 500,000 Oregon members during the short February 2022 session. With revenues surging, there were significant dollars allocated to workforce, housing, health care, transportation, childcare and education. We appreciate all the work of our AARP Oregon Legislative Advocacy Volunteer team as well as elected officials, and look forward to working with AARP members across the state to address issues that affect Oregonians 50+ and their families.