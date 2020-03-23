Emily Hooks, NCIOM Research Assistant

As COVID-19 cases increase throughout our state and nation, social distancing guidelines have caused Americans to restructure most of our daily routines. To adhere to social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders, people are largely dependent on internet service through their computers, tablets, or smart phones to connect them with their work, education, and health services. Those who do not have access to adequate internet coverage or other technological resources experience the “digital divide,” which has disparate impacts for low-income and rural Americans.