Karen Murillo
Current Role: Associate State Director of Advocacy
Karen Murillo is an Associate State Director of Advocacy for AARP Florida, who leads AARP Florida’s fraud prevention team efforts across the state. Karen also works on state policies that impact older Floridians, including legislation focused on strengthening Florida’s fraud and exploitation prevention and enforcement efforts. Prior to joining AARP, Karen served as a criminal prosecutor — first in Palm Beach County, Florida, then as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor and the Senior Protection Team Coordinator for the Florida Office of the Attorney General. Karen has extensive experience with prosecuting financial exploitation, fraud, and elder abuse matters and serves as a co-chair of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section’s Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Committee.