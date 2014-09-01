Content starts here
Karen Murillo

Current Role: Associate State Director of Advocacy

Karen Murillo is an Associate State Director of Advocacy for AARP Florida, who leads AARP Florida’s fraud prevention team efforts across the state. Karen also works on state policies that impact older Floridians, including legislation focused on strengthening Florida’s fraud and exploitation prevention and enforcement efforts. Prior to joining AARP, Karen served as a criminal prosecutor — first in Palm Beach County, Florida, then as an Assistant Statewide Prosecutor and the Senior Protection Team Coordinator for the Florida Office of the Attorney General. Karen has extensive experience with prosecuting financial exploitation, fraud, and elder abuse matters and serves as a co-chair of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section’s Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Committee.

 

‘Tis the Season for Holiday Scams
By Karen Murillo, NOV 7, 2024
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for both you and scammers. According to a 2023 AARP Holiday Shopping Fraud report, 80% of U.S. consumers have experienced holiday-related fraud. But what are the top scams? Here’s what you need to know to stay safe this holiday season:
Protecting You and Your Family from Identity Theft
By Karen Murillo, AUG 16, 2024
Data breaches are enough to make most Floridians panic, but you can feel confident and secure after taking these simple steps to safeguard your personal information.
Cut the Power on Utility Scams This Summer
By Karen Murillo, JUN 18, 2024
You can always expect hot temperatures in Florida – but what if someone told you to deal with them without power or air conditioning? That’s enough to cause even the strongest of Floridians to break a sweat!
Ready to Make Some Moves? Watch Out for Fraud!
By Karen Murillo, APR 1, 2024
Ready to move to Florida? We can’t blame you. With beautiful, sunny skies, no snow, and plenty of things to do, our state is truly the best place to live and retire. But beware! Whether you’re moving down the street or from a new state entirely, if you’re hiring a mover, you’re at risk of fraud. Moving homes is already a stressful experience and scammers exploit this anxiety by pressuring consumers to make quick decisions without reading the fine print of their moving estimate or contract.
To Google, or Not to Google? That is the Question!
By Karen Murillo, MAR 20, 2024
Picture this: You’re going about your normal day, when you receive a call from Amazon’s Fraud Department about some strange transactions on your account – but they need you to provide some account information... Sounds fishy, right? So, you make the smart decision to hang up and contact Amazon directly.
Want a Connection? Don't Give Scammers "Endless Love"
By Karen Murillo, FEB 8, 2024
Valentine’s Day is all about expressing love and gratitude for the people in your life – whether that be friends, family, or a significant other. But scammers like to take advantage of our goodwill, often pretending to be someone they’re not to gain our trust – and our financial information. Called “relationship scams,” this type of fraud can happen to anyone, not just those looking for love.
Spot and Stop Job Scams this New Year
By Karen Murillo, JAN 22, 2024
New year, new job? AARP Florida is here to set you up for success and protect you from fraud.
Shop Smartly and Safely this Holiday Season
By Karen Murillo, NOV 17, 2023
Black Friday is right around the corner, marking the official start of the holiday shopping season! While we all love buying the perfect gifts for our loved ones online at reduced rates, scammers are Scrooges and find sneaky ways to rob you of your holiday cheer. So, how can you ensure that all your stocking stuffers are under the tree this year? Follow our tips on how to keep you and your wallet safe while shopping online.
Stay Alert from Spooky Student Loan Scams!
By Karen Murillo, OCT 4, 2023
Spooky season is officially upon us! While we usually associate October with things like Jack-o-Lanterns on doorsteps and pumpkin spice goodies, you may want to pay attention to a truly scary topic – scams. With the restart of student loan payments this month, scammers are interested in more tricks than treats to fool you out of your hard-earned money.
