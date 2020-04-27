Search
AARP AARP States

Kathy Hyer

Senior woman with her cat
COVID-19, Elder-Care Facilities and Your Older Loved One: A Florida expert shares key insights
By Kathy Hyer, APR 27, 2020
With coronavirus cases surging in Florida nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and other long-term care facilities, families throughout the Sunshine State are facing difficult questions.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs