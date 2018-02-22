Search
Les Ozawa

Current Role: AARP Volunteer
Mixed Doubles Pickleball Action - Smooth Backhand
Learn pickleball at AARP Hawai`i Workshop in Waimanalo
By Les Ozawa, FEB 16, 2023
Thirty-seven million Americans are hooked on the sport, swatting small plastic balls, on converted tennis courts all over Oahu to play pickle ball. If you want to join them, AARP Hawai`i is holding an “Introduction to Pickle Ball” class at the gym at Waimanalo District Park on Friday, Feb. 24.
orchid.jpg
Get Tips to Grow Healthy Orchids at AARP Hawai`i Webinar
By Les Ozawa, JAN 24, 2023
Orchids seem boundless in Hawaii, but how to grow them and get them to bloom are mysteries to many. Get seven tips to help beginning and experienced gardeners grow healthy, flowering orchids at a free AARP Hawai`i webinar on Feb. 15.
streaming.jpg
AARP Hawai`i Webinars Help Kupuna Learn Technology
By Les Ozawa, JAN 17, 2023
Kupuna can learn to embrace technology rather than fear it at free webinars offered by AARP Hawai`i and Senior Planet (www.seniorplanet.org) through March 17.
DSC_6622-medium.jpg
Experts to Help Families Prepare for Long-Term Care
By Les Ozawa, JAN 6, 2023
Experts in elder care and law will answer questions and help caregivers, future caregivers and loved ones plan for long-term care at a free webinar sponsored by AARP Hawai`i on Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 11:30 a.m.
GettyImages-1216673955.jpg
AARP Hawai`i Offers Free Online Zumba Classes through February
By Les Ozawa, JAN 3, 2023
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush.
Mehana Neighborhood Park.JPG
Exercise and Make New Friends at AARP Hawai`i Kapolei Walk
By Les Ozawa, JAN 3, 2023
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project.
