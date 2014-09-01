Content starts here
Mark Hollis

Current Role: Associate State Director, Communications
Texas Submits Five-Year Action Plan On High-Speed Internet Expansion
By Mark Hollis, SEP 14, 2023
Texas has submitted a 131-page vision for the future of broadband in Texas.
Increase in Older Adult Suicides Prevalent in Texas
By Mark Hollis, SEP 7, 2023
September is Suicide Prevention Month -- a time to raise awareness, discuss the topic and share resources. New data shows that senior adults suffered the largest recent increase in suicides. And the number of deaths by suicide in Texas exceeds all other states.
AARP Texas Brings Federal Legislative Priorities To Members of Congress
By Mark Hollis, SEP 5, 2023
Family caregiving, prescription drug prices, and Social Security Administration funding are among issues AARP Texas staff and volunteers are discussing with members of Congress from the Lone Star State.
New Texas Laws Showcase How AARP Texas Fought For You In 2023
By Mark Hollis, AUG 28, 2023
774 new laws take effect Sept. 1, and many are ones that AARP Texas fought for, including measures ranging from prescription drug affordability and funding for adult protective services to food assistance.
Texans on Medicaid Urged To Take Steps To Avoid Disenrollment
By Mark Hollis, AUG 22, 2023
Low-income seniors and other Texans who rely on Medicaid for health coverage are urged to be on the lookout for notices from the state government to maintain their eligibility in the program.
Amid Extreme Heat, AARP Texas Urges PUC To Suspend Power Disconnections
By Mark Hollis, AUG 17, 2023
AARP Texas joined the Texas Consumer Association in asking the Public Utility Commission to suspend its current extreme weather disconnection rules.
Stephanie Mace Joins AARP Texas Advocacy Team
By Mark Hollis, AUG 14, 2023
Stephanie Mace has joined AARP Texas as an Associate State Director of Advocacy and Outreach. In her new role, Mace will focus on state advocacy issues, including broadband expansion, utilities, housing, payday lending, and more to meet the needs of older Texans and AARP’s more than 2.3 million members in the Lone Star State.
As Social Security Turns 88, Texans Are Counting On The Benefit
By Mark Hollis, AUG 3, 2023
On the 88th anniversary of Social Security, more than one in seven Texas residents receives Social Security benefits. AARP will keep fighting to keep the program strong.
Texas Utility Help assists with paying electricity, gas, propane and water bills
By Mark Hollis, JUL 11, 2023
Texas Utility Help is a program that provides financial assistance to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills.
Texas To Receive $3.3 billion in Federal Funds to Boost Broadband Expansion Efforts
By Mark Hollis, JUN 29, 2023
Texas will receive more than $3.3 billion in federal money – the most of any state – to help expand access to high-speed internet.
