Mark Hollis

September is Suicide Prevention Month -- a time to raise awareness, discuss the topic and share resources. New data shows that senior adults suffered the largest recent increase in suicides. And the number of deaths by suicide in Texas exceeds all other states.
Family caregiving, prescription drug prices, and Social Security Administration funding are among issues AARP Texas staff and volunteers are discussing with members of Congress from the Lone Star State.
774 new laws take effect Sept. 1, and many are ones that AARP Texas fought for, including measures ranging from prescription drug affordability and funding for adult protective services to food assistance.
Stephanie Mace has joined AARP Texas as an Associate State Director of Advocacy and Outreach. In her new role, Mace will focus on state advocacy issues, including broadband expansion, utilities, housing, payday lending, and more to meet the needs of older Texans and AARP’s more than 2.3 million members in the Lone Star State.