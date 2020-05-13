The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered just about every public institution throughout the United States. In North Carolina, businesses, schools, parks, and events remain closed as the public responds to the need for social distancing in order to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the virus. Social distancing is working and should continue, but we should not confuse social "distancing" with social "isolation." They aren’t the same. There is a real need for people to get outside, enjoy the spring air, and relax or exercise. The Center for Disease Control also recommends physical activity as a way to cope with the stress of the pandemic.