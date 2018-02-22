Search
Pam Dube

AARP NH Day at the Sunflower Festival -- Lee, NH
By Pam Dube, JUL 10, 2023
This is a sight you can’t miss! Thousands of gorgeous sunflowers blowing in a summer breeze! Grab your friends, grab your grandkids and get take some great social media pics while you make memories together!
Online Gentle Yoga with Cathy -- August 2023
By Pam Dube, JUL 10, 2023
Breathe in. Breathe out. Relax.
2023 Legislative Session Addresses Many of AARP NH’s Priorities
By Pam Dube, JUL 7, 2023
The New Hampshire legislature finished the 2023 session having notched several wins for older adults in the state. AARP is proud that our lobbying efforts and the engagement of our members and volunteers helped to achieve policy changes that fulfill AARP’s mission: to empower people to choose how they live as they age.
AARP NH Free Ice Cream Nights Summer 2023
By Pam Dube, JUL 6, 2023
We'll focus on Caregiving (July) & Fraud (August)!
Seven Granite State Organizations Receive AARP Community Challenge Grant Funding
By Pam Dube, JUL 6, 2023
Communities across New Hampshire are working to become more livable for residents of all ages.
Senior Speak NH--Hometown Senior Solutions--July 2023
By Pam Dube, JUN 28, 2023
Concord Television's Senior Speak NH July 2023 edition, hosted by AARP NH volunteer Karen Ulmer Dorsch, features Hometown Senior Solutions and the work they do in the Granite State.
Celebrate Summer Fruit: A Sweet & Savory Cook-a-long
By Pam Dube, JUN 28, 2023
Fruit is nature’s candy and just what the doctor ordered. Chef Liz Barbour will share nutritional wisdom about the benefits of including fresh, seasonal fruit in your diet and how to choose the best fruit.
Berry Good Ways to Fight Fraud: Free PYO Blueberries in July/August 2023
By Pam Dube, JUN 26, 2023
Summer in New Hampshire brings balmy air, beautiful flowers, and BLUEBERRIES!
5 Things to Know About Social Security June 2023
By Pam Dube, JUN 26, 2023
Social Security is your money — you earned it through a lifetime of hard work.
Summer Garden Tune Up Tele-town Hall
By Pam Dube, JUN 26, 2023
AARP New Hampshire will host this live Telephone Townhall event with local gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi to discuss a variety of topics.
