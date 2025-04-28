Rebecca Hughson

AARP Virgin Islands Celebrates Older Americans Month by Offering FREE Movies for Grownups on May 29th. Karate Kid: Legends is Sure to Capture the Imaginations through Multiple Generations of Movie-Goers.
Troy De Chabert-Schuster, State Director for AARP Virgin Islands advocated for legislation that addresses critical issues affecting the USVI community: Bill 36-0021, which mandates that practitioners discuss specific information with patients before prescribing opioids, and Bill 36-0035, which establishes savings accounts for persons with disabilities.