Ronald Hampton

Current Role: AARP DC Volunteer State President

Ronald E. Hampton retired from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department after twenty-three years of service as a Community Relations Officer. He is reputed for his outstanding work with the citizens of the Third Police District in Washington, D.C. in crime prevention and community participation and relations. Prior to his service in the Metropolitan Police Department, he served four years on active duty in U.S. Air Force including a tour in Vietnam. Mr. Hampton is the immediate past Executive Director of the National Black Police Association, presently serving with Blacks in Law Enforcement of America and Chair of IBW’s Police Reform and Accountability Task Force. Additionally, he has served as a Law Enforcement Fellow at the University of the District of Columbia’s Institute for Public Safety and Justice.