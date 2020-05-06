Search
Montana Counties Move to Mail Ballots for Primary Election
By Shane Sipes, MAY 6, 2020
All Montana counties are implementing mail ballots for the June 2 primary election, to reduce the amount of possible exposure for voters and poll workers.
