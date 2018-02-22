Search
Search
AARP AARP States

Sheree Muse

Current Role: Director, Communications
AARP South Carolina seeks next volunteer state president? Apply by August 11.
By Sheree Muse, JUL 20, 2023
AARP South Carolina is looking for a new state president—its top volunteer role.
Search AARP States
AARP Local
Connecting you to what matters most, like neighbors do. Find events, volunteer opportunities and more near you.
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs