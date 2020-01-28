Celebrating Black History

While AARP values the diversity and inclusivity of our workforce, members and our nation all year long, Black History Month presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements, culture and history of the African American and Black community in February.

Black History Month started as an effort by Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland in the early 20th century to research and celebrate accomplishments and contributions by people of African descent. In 1976, President Ford began the succession of U.S. presidents who recognized Black History Month as an opportunity for all Americans to expose themselves to the rich heritage, stories, and contributions made by black people throughout time.

AARP encourages everyone to celebrate Black History Month by participating in activities that teach us about the resilience and power of the black community and help us gain a better appreciation of the culture.

Register to vote! Since the Voting Right Act passed in 1965, we've needed five amendments to protect it. Voting was and still is our superpower, keeping people and neighborhoods from being ignored.

By registering to vote this February, you are honoring the history and influence of the African American and Black voice.

Sign up to volunteer with one of our partner organizations. AARP is proud to support Black Women’s Agenda, Black Woman’s Roundtable/NCBCP, Healthy Churches, Links, Inc. , Jack and Jill of America, Inc., NAACP and ASALH on a variety of community service outreach programs. These national organizations have local chapters that allow for the opportunity to activate service opportunities in your area. Contact them for more information.

Visit a Black History or Civil Rights Museum in your area. Many museums will hold special exhibits throughout the month of February focused on preserving and honoring black history and culture.

Attend a local Black History Month celebration, which are hosted by many cities. Check your local events calendar to see if there are activities in your area.

Read Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and discuss its significance with friends and family.

Check out AARP events near you. Many local and state AARP volunteers and staff host, sponsor or participate in activities celebrating Black History Month.