Caregiving––Where Do I Start?

Whether you're new to caregiving or not, it's always helpful to have a roadmap of local services that you might not otherwise have thought about. Try this Community Resource Finder, made available by Alzheimer's Association and AARP. It will ask for your zip code so that it can steer you toward whichever resources you choose: https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/?CMP=RDRCT-CSN-CAREGIVING-070518

AARP also makes available its Prepare to Care series of caregiving planning guides for families, in several languages. You can download the ones you want or request them in print: https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/prepare-to-care-planning-guide/?intcmp=AE-CAR-BB-LL1

The Military Guide, for example, begins by acknowledging the special challenges of caring for wounded, injured, or ill veterans and service members. It will help you develop and implement a caregiving plan that is realistic for your situation.

Finally, hot off the presses in time for National Caregivers Month! Read about https://press.aarp.org/2019-12-3-Small-Business-Guide-Family-Caregiver-Employees. To access the guide, visit: https://www.smallbusinesscaregivingguide.org/. The resource is free and does not require an AARP membership.